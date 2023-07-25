Tandra Hodum, Please check your e-mail.

Hilarious, emotional, and heart-breaking; Buddy Stories carries the weight of Fujimoto's original work for a truly entertaining read.― I'll admit, I was worried about whether or not the inherently cinematic and bizarre aesthetic of the Chainsaw Man manga would translate into prose form. Tatsuki Fujimoto's meticulous and deceptively roughshod artwork is a huge part of what makes the manga work so wel...
Anime conventions like Anime Expo and FanimeCon are the perfect place for anime enthusiasts from all walks of life to mingle and gather. Join Chris and Nicky this week as they share their adventures and experiences at these conventions.― Anime conventions like Anime Expo and FanimeCon are the perfect place for anime enthusiasts from all walks of life to mingle and gather. Join Chris and Nicky this ...
New episodes celebrating 20th anniversary will premiere on September 3― The official website for the Naruto anime franchise announced on Sunday that FLOW will perform the opening and ending theme songs for the four "brand-new" episodes for the anime. The opening theme will be a 20-year-anniversary version of the band's song "GO!!!," and the ending theme will be a cover of Orange Range's song "Viva R...
FLCL: Grunge debuts on September 9, Ninja Kamui later this year― Adult Swim revealed trailers for the Uzumaki, Ninja Kamui, and FLCL: Grunge anime on Saturday. FLCL: Grunge will debut on September 9, and Ninja Kamui will premiere later this year. The video for Uzumaki does not reveal a debut window, but Jason DeMarco confirmed on Twitter the anime is coming later this year. Region-locked to U.S. onl...
New illustration for upcoming smartphone game also revealed― The MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream event on Sunday revealed a new teaser visual for the third season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime. The event also revealed a new illustration for the Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Witch's Re:surrection smartphone game. The 25-episode first anime season of Tapp...
Latest series premieres in January 2024― The official website for the anime of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga revealed the first key visual titled "SIDE Hishin-tai" (SIDE Hishin Corps) of the anime's fifth series on Monday. The website also revealed three new character visuals: Shin/Xin (voiced by Masakazu Morita) Karyō Ten/He Liao Diao (voiced by Rie Kugimiya) Kyou Kai/Qiang Lei (voiced by Yōko Hika...
Konomi Kohara, Yui Ogura return from game; Daigo Yamagishi directs at Yostar Pictures, Candy Box― The official website for Blue Archive The Animation, the television anime of Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game, revealed the director, studio, and first two cast members for the anime on Sunday. The cast members, who are both reprising their roles from the smartphone game...
Adult Swim, John Wick's Chad Stahelski collaborate on project tentatively aimed for 2024― Adult Swim Festival's “Toonami on the Green” event at Comic-Con International debuted the trailer for Lazarus (Lazaro in Japanese), the new original anime for Toonami with Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy) and animation studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan ...
Excuse me, how do you end an episode like that?! James and Lynzee discuss the newest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season two's amazing animation, fight scenes, and cliffhanger!― Jujutsu Kaisen's Shocking Cliff-Hanger! Excuse me, how do you end an episode like that?! James and Lynzee discuss the newest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season two's amazing animation, fight scenes, and cliffhanger! Plus, there'...
A well-researched story with a likable lead, Parallel World Pharmacy proves that familiar doesn't have to mean boring.― When it comes to stories that revolve around people traveling to or being reincarnated in another world, it can be challenging to develop a concept or gimmick that helps make the story feel unique. While the isekai genre is far from my favorite, I'm always curious to see what write...
We spoke with Okamoto about her upcoming anime, the crowdfunding campaign, and the female animation team at TriF Studios.― Mecha-Ude, which first came to life in 2019 as a crowdfunded pilot episode that smashed its fundraising goals, is set to dazzle fans once more as a full anime series by TriF Studio. The project is spearheaded by original creator Okamoto and is set to debut in 2024. Fans eager f...
Raven of the Inner Palace is a fascinating dark fantasy, just as good in its second volume as it was in its first.― This second volume of the Raven of the Inner Palace novels brings us to the point where the anime adaptation concluded, more or less. There are still plenty of details left out of that version to keep us reading the book, of course, but even more positive is the fact that the translati...
Liam Price does a fine job reading the text, but a few more character voices would have helped bring this series to life.― Listening to audiobooks based on light novels is a new experience for me, and the double-whammy here is that this is not my first experience with The Faraway Paladin as a work since I reviewed season one when it first aired. This made listening to the first two volumes of The Fa...
The Japanese video game studio, MyDearest, is giving away three t-shirts signed by famous Japanese voice actors for the upcoming game, Episode III of Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate!― Hello ANN Readers! You are in for a treat! Anime News Network, in collaboration with the Japanese video game studio, MyDearest, is giving away three t-shirts signed by famous Japanese voice actors for the upcoming game, ...