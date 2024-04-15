×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Your Spring 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

jb-pgsp24-26-kaiju-no-8-preview-b
© 防衛隊第３部隊 松本直也／集英社

The spring season came in with a lot of sequels, but not all of them made the cut. Urusei Yatsura reviews will wrap but I look forward to a full season review soon. Surprisingly, ANN readers decided they were over Tatsuya and The irregular at magic high school Season 3, along with Anos and The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2. The rest of the big sequels made it in, so never fear, Black Butler and My Hero Academia fans; you'll find the reviews here.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, followed by Kaiju No. 8, Delicious in Dungeon, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night, and Train to the End of the World.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis
SAND LAND THE SERIES
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II

James Beckett
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!
Tonari no Yōkai-san
Mission: Yozakura Family

Rebecca Silverman
Whisper Me a Love Song
Mysterious Disappearances
Black Butler: Public School Arc
Unnamed Memory

Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia Season 7
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
Wind Breaker

Steve Jones
Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
Train to the End of the World
Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Jairus Taylor
Ninja Kamui

Grant Jones
One Piece
Delicious in Dungeon
Kaiju No. 8

Christopher Farris
Sound! Euphonium 3
The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

MrAJCosplay
KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3
A Condition Called Love

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Site News homepage / archives