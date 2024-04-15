Your Spring 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

© 防衛隊第３部隊 松本直也／集英社

The spring season came in with a lot of sequels, but not all of them made the cut. Urusei Yatsura reviews will wrap but I look forward to a full season review soon. Surprisingly, ANN readers decided they were over Tatsuya and The irregular at magic high school Season 3, along with Anos and The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Part 2. The rest of the big sequels made it in, so never fear, Black Butler and My Hero Academia fans; you'll find the reviews here.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf , followed by Kaiju No. 8 , Delicious in Dungeon , Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night , and Train to the End of the World .

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis

• SAND LAND THE SERIES

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

• Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II



James Beckett

• Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

• Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

• Tonari no Yōkai-san

• Mission: Yozakura Family



Rebecca Silverman

• Whisper Me a Love Song

• Mysterious Disappearances

• Black Butler: Public School Arc

• Unnamed Memory



Nicholas Dupree

• My Hero Academia Season 7

• Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

• Wind Breaker



Steve Jones

• Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

• Train to the End of the World

• Laid-Back Camp Season 3



Jairus Taylor

• Ninja Kamui



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Delicious in Dungeon

• Kaiju No. 8



Christopher Farris

• Sound! Euphonium 3

• The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

