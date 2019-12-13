Emma's Kaoru Mori Draws New 1-Shot Manga

The 70th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Friday that Kaoru Mori will draw a new one-shot manga titled "Guren Baera" in the magazine's next issue on February 15. The magazine teased that the manga will be a comedy about a maid in the underworld who plans to get close to her master.

Mori's currently running manga is A Bride's Story , which launched in Harta (at the time known as Fellows! ) magazine in 2008. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume (pictured at right) on Friday . Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 11th volume on August 27. The manga recently ranked #29 in the Da Vinci magazine's "Book of the Year" list for 2019.

Mori is perhaps best known for her Emma manga about set in Victorian England. The manga ran in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine from 2002 to 2006. The manga inspired two television anime in 2005 and 2007. CMX published all 10 volumes of the manga in English, and Yen Press re-released the manga from 2015 to 2016.

