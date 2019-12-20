No Guns Life Anime's 2nd Half Premieres in April

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Tasuku Karasuma 's No Guns Life manga unveiled on Friday a new visual, which reveals that the anime's second half will premiere in April. The visual is on a clear file folder that the Young Jump x Ultra Jump booth will distribute at Jump Festa this weekend. The anime will have 24 episodes, and the 11th and most recent episode aired on Friday.

The anime's first half premiered on October 10. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Naoyuki Itou ( Overlord all three seasons, Kanon , Kimi no Koe o Todoketai ) is directing the anime at Madhouse ( Boogiepop and Others , Overlord ). Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all three seasons, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is overseeing the series scripts and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. films, Gungrave ) is designing the characters. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is composing the anime's music. Kenichi Asai is performing the opening theme song "Motor City, "and rock band DATS are performing the anime's ending theme song "Game Over."

Viz Media licensed the manga and will begin releasing it this fall. The company describes the story:

With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head with a giant gun—Juzo Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver.

Karasuma launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in August 2014.