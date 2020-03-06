Meow Meow Japanese History Anime's 5th Season Debuts on April 8

The staff of the television anime of Kenji Sonishi 's Meow Meow Japanese History ( Neko Neko Nihonshi ) manga announced that the anime's fifth season will debut on NHK Educational on April 8. The season's first episode will feature Himiko, and the main cast and staff are returning for the new season.

The television anime premiered in April 2016, and runs during the "Ten-Tele Anime" timeslot within the Tensai TV-kun variety program on Wednesdays from 6:45 p.m. to 6:54 p.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it describes the story:

The many great cats throughout Japan's history are back to strut their stuff in a new season. They continue to leave their mark on history, doing whatever they want, but what else would you expect from a cat? They get bored fast, and love to sharpen their claws and take naps. They might be scared of water and loud noises, but the amount of energy they display when they get excited is something to see! What kind of history will we see them create this time around?

Eiga Neko Neko Nihonshi ~Ryōma no Hachamecha Time Travel ze yo!~ (Meow Meow Japanese History the Movie: Ryōma's Topsy-Turvy Time Travel!), a feature film for the television anime, opened in Japan on February 22.

Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle serializes the manga.

Source: Eiga.com