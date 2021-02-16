Final Evangelion Film Briefly Listed as 154 Minutes Long With G Rating

Japan's Film Classification and Rating Organization (Eirin) briefly posted Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new Evangelion film, on its list of screened works, although the film's January 18 entry is no longer on the list as of Tuesday evening. According to the entry, the film will be two hours and 34 minutes long with a G rating for all audiences.

The three previous films in the tetralogy were also rated G with runtimes of 112, 100, and 95 minutes long, respectively. However, Eirin lists the 2020 edition of Neon Genesis Evangelion : Death (True)2/Air/Magokoro o, Kimi ni as 160 minutes — six minutes longer than Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .

The films' anime studio Khara had posted on Twitter in October to formally deny that the final movie would be six hours long, after people misinterpreted a previously posted screenshot.

The film had been set to open on January 23, but the staff stated they are delaying the film again after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures. There was a previous delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020. Hikaru Utada returns to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

Source: AV Watch via Minna no Fan Blog