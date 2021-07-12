Assault Lily Fruits Mini Anime Premieres in Game App on July 20

The official website for Bushiroad 's Assault Lily Last Bullet smartphone game app revealed earlier this month that Assault Lily Fruits , the Assault Lily franchise 's new mini anime will premiere in the game app on July 20.

The mini anime will feature returning cast and staff from the Assault Lily Bouquet television anime. Shouji Saeki ( Assault Lily Bouquet ) is directing the mini anime at Shaft. Mako Aboshi is in charge of the story. Yumi Shimizu ( Locodol ) is designing the characters. Jin Hibino is returning as the color designer, Hisato Shima is the CG director, and Takayuki Aizu is the director of photography. Akane Shiraishi (ediiting assistant for Assault Lily Bouqet ) is the editor. Toshiki Kameyama is returning as the sound director, and Akito Matsuda is returning to compose the music.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise , based on 1/12-scale action dolls and figures, that was conceived by the doll maker AZONE International and the creative group acus in 2013. The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

Assault Lily Bouquet premiered in October 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired with subtitles and an English dub. The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July 2020. The franchise 's stage play cast members reprised their roles in the anime.

Bushiroad 's Assault Lily Last Bullet smartphone game launched on January 20 for iOS and Android.

Source: Anime Eiga