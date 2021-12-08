Media Blasters Teases Kamen Rider Licenses

Media Blasters posted several images on Twitter on Tuesday teasing licenses of some works in the Kamen Rider franchise. The first image appears to tease the Kamen Rider ZO film, the Shin Kamen Rider: Prologue film, and the Kamen Rider J film.

Other images appear to tease the Kamen Rider : The Next film and the Kamen Rider : The First film. The company then posted another Tweet stating, "we have lots to do in 2022."

Seven Seas publishes Shotaro Ishinomori 's original Kamen Rider manga in English. StoneBot Studios will publish Hitotsu Yokoshima's ongoing Kamen Rider Kuuga manga in English next year.

Fūto Tantei , a sequel manga to the live-action 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series, is itself inspiring the FUUTO PI anime series next summer.

The franchise has a new manga by Study Yu-saku titled Ohiru no Shocker-san (Shocker During the Day) that launched on November 11 on the LINE Manga platform, with an anime also planned for the manga in 2022. Both the manga and anime celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla) is directing, scripting, and producing the live-action Shin Kamen Rider film for a March 2023 opening.