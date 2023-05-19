News
BRADIO Performs 'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Anime's Opening Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hirukuma's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō) light novel series announced on Friday that the band BRADIO will perform the anime's opening theme song "Fanfare." The CD single for the song will ship on July 26.
The anime will premiere in July. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.
The anime stars Jun Fukuyama as Hakkon (Boxxo) and Kaede Hondo as Lammis.
Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman. all three seasons, ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me?) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi (The [email protected] Cinderella Girls both seasons, Domestic Girlfriend) is overseeing the series scripts, and Takahiro Sakai (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood) is adapting Yūki Hagure's original designs for animation. Slowcurve Co., Ltd. is producing the anime.
Source: Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime's website
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.