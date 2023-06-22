Classroom of the Elite Anime Season 3 Delayed to January 2024

Season was first slated for 2023

announced on Friday that the third season of theanime will premiere in January 2024, delayed from its slated 2023 premiere due to "various circumstances."

The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The first season's directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto returned as chief directors, with Yoshihito Nishōji (first season's opening sequence, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo , Seven Senses of the Re'Union ) as the credited director at Lerche . Hayato Kazano (first season's episode scripts, Killing Bites , Rumble Garanndoll ) oversaw the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita returned to design the characters.

The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The second and third seasons will adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc.

Update: Updated article to provide official information with information on premiere's delay to January 2024 from new press release.

Source: Press release





