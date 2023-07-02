Original Naruto Anime's Brand-New Episodes Premiere on September 3

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Naruto

The official Twitter account for theanimeannounced on Sunday that the four "brand-new" episodes for the originalanime will begin airing in Japan on September 3.

The first of the four new episodes will also get a live screening at Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on September 3. Tickets go on sale on July 18.

The new episodes commemorate the original anime's 20th anniversary, which debuted in October 2002.

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. Viz Media simulcast the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series on Hulu as it aired in Japan, and Crunchyroll also streamed the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video. The anime's "Part I" ended with its 293rd episode on March 26, and "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.