Original Naruto Anime Gets 4 Brand-New Episodes for 20th Anniversary

New episodes slated for September, after selected earlier episodes rerun in Japan in July

The official website for the Naruto anime franchise announced on Thursday that the Naruto television anime will air four "brand-new" episodes starting in September to celebrate its 20th anniversary. (The Naruto television anime debuted in October 2002.)

Selected earlier episodes of the Naruto anime will also rerun in Japan beginning in July.

Studio Pierrot began streaming a "Road of Naruto " video, which condenses 20 years of Naruto anime history into 10 minutes, in October. The video features brand new animation footage.

NOTE: The following video contains spoilers for Naruto and Naruto Shippūden .

The official Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime's Twitter account also revealed three new visuals for the Naruto anime in October for the 20th anniversary.

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , a sequel manga, in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto , the original author of the Naruto manga, took over as writer of the manga in November 2020.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in April 2017. Viz Media is simulcasting the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video. The anime's Part I will end on March 26, with a Part II green-lit for production.