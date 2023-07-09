News
Dropkick on My Devil! TV Anime Spinoff Airs on December 26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This television spinoff is different from the crowdfunded fourth season of the anime.
Unlike the previous anime, Makaria is animating the spinoff episode. The anime is a collaboration with the town of Takamori in Kumamoto Prefecture. The anime's title, visual, and imagery reference Fist of the North Star. The anime positions Yurine as the tyrannical ruler of a Jinbocho left in ruins after a meteor strike. Guided by the stars to defeat Yurine, Jashin-chan heads south, and has a peculiar meeting in Takamori.
The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash, premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Dropkick on My Devil! X, the third season of the anime, premiered in July 2022.
Source: Dropkick on My Devil! franchise's Twitter account via Otakomu