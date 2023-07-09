Dropkick on My Devil! TV Anime Spinoff Airs on December 26

©︎ユキヲ・COMICメテオ／邪神ちゃんドロップキック製作委員会

Dropkick on My Devil! Apocalypse Arc

The official Twitter account for thefranchise announced on Saturday that), the new spinoff anime for the franchise, will air on December 26 at 24:00 (effectively December 27 at 12:00 a.m.) on BS

This television spinoff is different from the crowdfunded fourth season of the anime.

Unlike the previous anime, Makaria is animating the spinoff episode. The anime is a collaboration with the town of Takamori in Kumamoto Prefecture . The anime's title, visual, and imagery reference Fist of the North Star . The anime positions Yurine as the tyrannical ruler of a Jinbocho left in ruins after a meteor strike. Guided by the stars to defeat Yurine, Jashin-chan heads south, and has a peculiar meeting in Takamori.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third season of the anime, premiered in July 2022.