Dropkick on My Devil! Also Gets New TV Anime Spinoff in Winter 2023

The official website for the Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) television anime announced on Friday that the anime will have a new spinoff television anime episode titled Jashin-chan Dropkick : Seikimatsu-hen ( Dropkick on My Devil! Apocalypse Arc), which will premiere on the BS NTV channel in winter 2023. The site emphasizes that this television spinoff is different from the crowdfunded fourth season of the anime. Unlike the previous anime, Makaria is animating the spinoff episode.

The anime is a collaboration with the town of Takamori in Kumamoto Prefecture . The anime's title, visual, and imagery from the teaser trailer above reference Fist of the North Star . The anime positions Yurine as the tyrannical ruler of a Jinbocho left in ruins after a meteor strike. Guided by the stars to defeat Yurine, Jashin-chan heads south, and has a peculiar meeting in Takamori.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third season of the anime, premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The third season of the anime also had a successful crowdfunding campaign that launched in September 2020 and ended in December 2020. 2,880 backers raised 36,181,238 yen (about US$351,100) for that campaign. A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the season's title and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever."

Yukiwo launched the original manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.

The crowdfunding project for the anime's fourth season met its initial 30 million yen goal (about US$235,000) within 35 minutes from the campaign's launch on November 30 last year. The campaign raised a final total of 115,964,266 yen (about US$865,200). The staff applied for the Guinness World Record for the most money raised by an anime production project.