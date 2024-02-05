Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Game's PC Version Launches on March 27

Image courtesy of MyDearest, Inc. © Project DYSCHRONIA

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Dual Edition

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate

MyDearest, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will release , a new version of it andvirtual reality (VR) game , on PC viaon March 27.

The game will be featured in the Steam Next Fest February Edition livestream on February 6 at 4:00 a.m. EST.

The release will include all three episodes in both VR and non-VR modes.

The game's first episode debuted for the PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for the PlayStation 5 console, and Meta Quest 2 in September 2022. The second episode of the game launched in December 2022. The first two episodes launched alongside the PSVR2 in February 2023. The third and final chapter launched in July 2023.

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Definitive Edition , the non-VR Switch version of the game, debuted on November 22.

