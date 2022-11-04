NIKKE Giveaway
Calling all commanders! Level Infinite has finally released Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, a mobile RPG that combines shooter-style gameplay, gacha-typical card collecting, and beautiful anime heroines.
To celebrate the game's official release, we are giving away random squad Acrylic stand sets to 10 lucky winners!
To participate, all you need to do is:
1. Like and RT the tweet embedded below, and
2. Follow @Anime and @NIKKE_en on Twitter!
GIVEAWAY ALERT!— Anime News Network (@Anime) November 4, 2022
「GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE」 has officially launched! 🎉
10 lucky winners will win random squad Acrylic stand sets: 👇
1. Like and RT this tweet
2. Follow @Anime and @NIKKE_en on Twitter
Giveaway ends November 11th, 2022 23:59 PDT!#NIKKEGlobalRelease pic.twitter.com/PCMUv0h6Ec
10 people will be randomly selected from those who have met the above conditions (1 and 2). They will be contacted by direct message from @Anime and will have 48 hours to respond with their details. If we are unable to confirm the recipient within 48 hours, a new one will be selected at random. The prize will only be shipped within Europe, North America, and South America.
Giveaway ends November 11th, 2022 23:59 PDT. Good luck!
Ready to command your own bevy of NIKKE? There's still time to join the game's 3 million pre-registrants and earn special rewards, even after launch. Download now and earn free up to 110 pulls and guaranteed drops for two popular SSR characters and one SR character.
The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within Europe, North America, and South America (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
