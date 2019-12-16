Fafner THE BEYOND Announces Tour of Anime's Real-Life Inspirations

Artificial island Wadatsumijima is based on Hakodate, Hokkaido

The Fafner THE BEYOND anime announced at the " Fafner THE BEYOND : Sōshi Birthday Festival 2019" event on Sunday that it will be holding a tour of the series' real-life locations in July. The tour will be based in Hakodate, Hokkaido, which is one of the locations that the Wadatsumijima is based on. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The Wadatsumijima (translated as "Watatsumijima" in Crunchyroll 's subtitles) is an artificial island built on top of one of the Alvis submarine fortresses. It is referred to by the Neo-U.N. as "Atlantis."

The Fafner THE BEYOND anime will have 12 episodes that are screening first in theaters. The first three episodes debuted in theaters on May 17. The fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes debuted on November 8.

Many of the main staff members are returning, although Michie Suzuki is taking over as art director and Takuma Morooka is the new director of photography. Takashi Noto (chief director for both seasons of Fafner EXODUS and the Fafner: Heaven and Earth film) is the director, and Tow Ubukata and Hisashi Hirai are returning as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively. Gou Nakanishi is the executive producer. XEBEC zwei is animating the production. Tsuneyoshi Saito is returning to compose the music, and the group angela are returning to perform the theme song.

Source: Moca-News