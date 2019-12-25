Solve Psycho-Pass Mysteries in Shibuya with Augmented Reality

Event features original story, runs from January 21 to June 30

The Psycho-Pass series is getting puzzle-solving game utilizing Augmented Reality (AR) technology next year. The game will be based in Shibuya. Players will use the AR function on their smartphones and walk around the city to gather clues and solve puzzles. The event will run from January 21 to June 30.

The story of the puzzle-solving game is as follows:

In the year 211X, reports came of a biochemical attack in the S ward in Tokyo under the Sybil System. The player is a candidate for Inspector under the Public Safety Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division. You will go to the scene of the crime with Shinya Kōgami and Akane Tsunemori. When you solve the mysteries and uncover the hidden truth, you'll ask, "What is justice?"

The game will feature an original character named Tadashi Kamino, an instructor under the Public Safety Bureau. He will be in charge of tutoring the player and will give you shooting lessons with the Dominator gun, which is carried out on your smartphone.

The game's duration is 120 minutes. It will cost 2,900 yen (US$26) to participate on weekdays, and 3,400 yen (US$31) to participate on weekends. The game was developed by Pretia Technologies and organized by Fuji TV 's Digital Design department in anticipation of the upcoming film in spring 2020. The game's starting place will be in third floor of the Okazaki building in Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku 2-14-13.

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise also includes the newly released three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan on January 25. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan on February 15. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan on March 8.

The third television anime season in the Psycho-Pass franchise premiered on October 24, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long run times. Psycho-Pass 3 : First Inspector, the anime's upcoming film, will be a compilation film that concludes the story of season 3.

Source: Moca-News