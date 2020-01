Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part IV

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.

Hiroshi Hayashi (Character designer)

Akira Himekawa ( The Legend of Zelda manga)

明けましておめでとうございます

令和二年

Happy New Yearpic.twitter.com/xayi1swzzO — 姫川 明 Akira Himekawa (@AkiraHimekawa) December 31, 2019

Shin'ichi Kurita (character designer)

Laid-Back Camp

LaLa Magazine

明けましておめでとうございます



LaLa を皆様の 日常 に、

LaLa が非 日常 を皆様に!

2020年も、よろしくお願いいたします pic.twitter.com/YvgowYJZrF — LaLa 編集部 (@ LaLa _info) December 31, 2019

Shiratori Shirow ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! )

Shirow announced the birth of his daughter.

Space Battleship Yamato 2202