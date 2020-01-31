Interest
Goblin Slayer Joins the Fray in Danmachi Smartphone Game Collaboration Event
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Two of GA Bunko's top fantasy light novel titles are having a crossover in the "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese” smartphone game, also known as “DanMachi: Memoria Freese” (or “DanMemo” for short). The "Dungeon & Goblins" collaboration event will feature characters from both Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and Goblin Slayer. The story campaign will be written by the authors of the two light novel series, Fujino Ōmori and and Kumo Kagyu respectively.
Part 1 of the event will run from January 31 to February 27. Clearing the story will earn you several 4-star Goblin Slayer characters. The story event will run at the same time as two special gacha pools: "Dungeon & Goblins Gacha Shukumei" (Dungeon & Goblins Gacha Destiny) and "Dungeons & Goblins Gacha Gūzen" (Dungeons & Goblins Gacha Coincidence).
GREE's Wright Flyer Studios developed DanMemo and launched it in Japan for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. Crunchyroll, Sumitomo Corporation, and GREE launched an English version in March 2018. The game is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series, the first season of which premiered in April 2015. A second season premiered in July 2019, and a third season will premiere in Japan in summer.
The Goblin Slayer TV anime premiered in Japan in October 2018. The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode will open in Japanese theaters on February 1.
Source: Anime! Anime!