Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Chika Becomes Ambassador of Nishiura Oranges

The Love Live! series official Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the Love Live! Sunshine!! character Chika Takami will become the ambassador of Nishiura oranges, a specialty food item of the Numazu region where the story of Love Live! Sunshine!! is set. Chika's voice actress Anju Inami attended the inauguration ceremony on the character's behalf.

The title was proposed by JA Nansun, an agricultural cooperative based in Numazu. The Love Live! series official website further mentioned that the "Hikari no Hiroba" store in the LaLaport Numazu shopping center is selling oranges in boxes with original art of Chika printed on them. Sales commenced on Wednesday and will continue for as long as stocks last.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote. The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow opened on January 4, 2019.

[Via Otakomu]