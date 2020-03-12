New Cast, Visual Revealed for Yuuki Kaji's 1st Live-Action Drama Piple

A new visual gives a first look at voice actor Yuuki Kaji 's upcoming live-action television series debut in Piple: AI and Married Life Has Begun (Pipuru: AI to Kekkon Seikatsu Hajimemashita) . Kaji will star in the series as Kenichi Tsumiki, a businessman who marries a humanoid AI, Piple, after failing to secure a relationship with a fellow employee and long-time crush.

Kaji will star opposite Canadian model Ayaka Wilson ( Hutch, the Honeybee : Melody of Courage ) as Piple and actress Sakurako Ōhara ( Natsuzora ) as Piple's creator, the scientist Kaede Miyama. Additional cast includes Shugo Oshinari , Yūsuke Yamada, Yu Kamio, Masaki Kaji , Hazuki Shimizu , Tom Fujita, Asami Usuda , and Mari Hamada . The drama will premiere on WOWOW Premium on May 18. The eight-episode series will be directed by Mai Sakai and Yusuke Taki with scripts written by Kazuhisa Kodera.

The series is based on the sci-fi story by Mariru Harada. Harada serialized Piple in Da Vinci Magazine from the November 2018 to March 2019 issue. The story was adapted into the web audio drama Mimi de Tanoshimu Shōsetsu 'Piple' (Piple: A Novel to Enjoy with Your Ears) with character designs by anohana and your name. 's Masayoshi Tanaka . Yuuki Kaji also appeared in the web drama and received a great response, leading to the offer of the starring role for the television version.

Yuuki Kaji might be best known as the voice of Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Jaeger and icy hot hero Shōto Todoroki from My Hero Academia . His numerous anime roles also include Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins , Sabito in Demon Slayer , Speed O'Sound Sonic in One Punch Man , and Issei Hyōdō in High School DxD .

Harada, a writer and model, garnered attention for her book Nietzsche ga Kyōto ni Yattekite 17-sai no Watashi ni Tetsugaku no koto Oshiete Kureta after it won the Kyoto Literary Prize in 2017.

Via Nijimen