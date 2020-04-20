NHK Releases Interim Results for Evangelion Mega Poll

Voting for best character, line, Eva, Angel will run until April 29

Japan's national broadcaster NHK released its interim results for its Evangelion mega poll on April 10. The poll has categories for best character, line, Eva, and Angel, and the interim results reveal the characters in ranks 4-10, as well as a handful of top-ranking lines.

Favorite Evangelion Characters

4th place: Shinji Ikari

5th place: Misato Katsuragi

6th place: Mari Makinami Illustrious

7th place: Ryoji Kaji

8th place: Pen Pen

9th place: Gendo Ikari

10th place: Maya Ibuki

Favorite Evangelion Lines (Note: The rough translations here may not correspond to the official translations)

Voting on NHK 's website will run from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced in a program on NHK BS Premium scheduled for May 16. The program will be hosted by singer Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ).

In addition, NHK BS4K will broadcast the first three Evangelion rebuild films in the tetralogy: Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo . The first film broadcast on April 18 from 11pm, and the subsequent films will be broadcast in weekly intervals.

The fourth and final film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), has been delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

