NHK Releases Interim Results for Evangelion Mega Poll
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Japan's national broadcaster NHK released its interim results for its Evangelion mega poll on April 10. The poll has categories for best character, line, Eva, and Angel, and the interim results reveal the characters in ranks 4-10, as well as a handful of top-ranking lines.
Favorite Evangelion Characters
- 4th place: Shinji Ikari
- 5th place: Misato Katsuragi
- 6th place: Mari Makinami Illustrious
- 7th place: Ryoji Kaji
- 8th place: Pen Pen
- 9th place: Gendo Ikari
- 10th place: Maya Ibuki
Favorite Evangelion Lines (Note: The rough translations here may not correspond to the official translations)
- 11th place: "Father! I'm the Eva-01 pilot, Shinji Ikari!" - Shinji Ikari, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance
- 15th place: "It's fun. I was born to meet you." - Kaworu Nagisa, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo
- 18th place: "Bathing is the laundry of life." - Misato Katsuragi, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone
Voting on NHK's website will run from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced in a program on NHK BS Premium scheduled for May 16. The program will be hosted by singer Takanori Nishikawa (T.M. Revolution).
In addition, NHK BS4K will broadcast the first three Evangelion rebuild films in the tetralogy: Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance, and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. The first film broadcast on April 18 from 11pm, and the subsequent films will be broadcast in weekly intervals.
The fourth and final film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :||), has been delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.
[Via Nijimen]