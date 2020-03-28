NHK Launches Evangelion Mega Poll

Voting for best character, line, Eva, Angel will run until April 29

Straight off the heels of its Final Fantasy poll last month, Japan's national television broadcaster NHK has announced its "All Evangelion Mega Poll" with categories for best character, line, Eva, and Angel.

Voting on NHK 's website will run from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced in a program on NHK BS Premium scheduled for May 16. On April 10, the NHK BS4K channel will air a program looking back on the series' history and behind-the-scenes stories. The poll's preliminary results will also be revealed.

The program will be hosted by singer Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ).

In addition, NHK BS4K will broadcast the first three Evangelion rebuild films in the tetralogy: Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo . The first film will broadcast on April 18 from 11pm, and the subsequent films will be broadcast in weekly intervals.

The fourth and final film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), will open in theaters in Japan in June 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie