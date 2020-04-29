Cosplayer Enako Appears as Re:Zero's Rem in Monthly Comic Alive

Cosplayer and Cool Japan ambassador Enako appears in a pin-up shoot as Re:Zero 's formidable maid Rem in the June issue of Monthly Comic Alive . The magazine, released on April 27, includes photos of the popular cosplayer in a blue wig and cat-themed pajamas.

The photos are part of the " Enako x Re:Zero Collaboration Pin-up" project. The magazine also includes shots of Enako in Rem's maid outfit and a school uniform.

The magazine is serializing the manga adaptation of the light novel series' fourth arc, The Everlasting Contract , beginning with the The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed chapter and the adaptation of the Sword Demon Love Song side story following Wilhelm Trias as a young man.

Enako has appeared in official cosplay shoots as all of The Quintessential Quintuplets in Weekly Shōnen Magazine , the girls of The Seven Deadly Sins manga , and Hestia from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in Young Gangan .

Enako is a top-tier cosplayer. She revealed on Abema TV in 2016 that she earns 300,000 to 400,000 yen (US$2,933-3,910) per stage event or over 1 million yen (US$9,776) a month. She's the official cosplayer for the Science Adventure series ( Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes ) and voiced the narrator in the Otona no Bōguya-san short television anime.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime's second season will premiere in July after a delay from April.

Source: Comic Natalie