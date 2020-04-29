Interest
Cosplayer Enako Appears as Re:Zero's Rem in Monthly Comic Alive
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Cosplayer and Cool Japan ambassador Enako appears in a pin-up shoot as Re:Zero's formidable maid Rem in the June issue of Monthly Comic Alive. The magazine, released on April 27, includes photos of the popular cosplayer in a blue wig and cat-themed pajamas.
The photos are part of the "Enako x Re:Zero Collaboration Pin-up" project. The magazine also includes shots of Enako in Rem's maid outfit and a school uniform.
The magazine is serializing the manga adaptation of the light novel series' fourth arc, The Everlasting Contract, beginning with the The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed chapter and the adaptation of the Sword Demon Love Song side story following Wilhelm Trias as a young man.
Enako has appeared in official cosplay shoots as all of The Quintessential Quintuplets in Weekly Shōnen Magazine, the girls of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, and Hestia from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in Young Gangan.
Enako is a top-tier cosplayer. She revealed on Abema TV in 2016 that she earns 300,000 to 400,000 yen (US$2,933-3,910) per stage event or over 1 million yen (US$9,776) a month. She's the official cosplayer for the Science Adventure series (Steins;Gate, Robotics;Notes) and voiced the narrator in the Otona no Bōguya-san short television anime.
The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.
The anime's second season will premiere in July after a delay from April.
Source: Comic Natalie