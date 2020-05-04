Dien Bien Phu Creator Starts Post-Apocalyptic Web Manga About Coronavirus

Manga follows 'Corona-kun', who wanders through a world that failed to contain the virus

Dien Bien Phu manga creator Daisuke Nishijima launched a new online serialization titled Corona-kun no Tsuioku (Corona-kun's Recollections) on Wednesday. The post-apocalyptic manga essay series is published on Quick Japan's online media service QJWeb.

The manga follows "Corona-kun," an anthropomorphic version of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The story is set in a world where humanity failed to contain the virus and all life and culture perished. Corona-kun looks back on history and asks what humanity could have done to survive while making amusing observations.

In the first chapter, Corona-kun discusses the 1994 action thriller film Léon: The Professional and remarks that the hitman protagonist lived an ideal self-isolating lifestyle by avoiding human contact and only ever going out to do his job. He may have eventually met his demise through fighting for a young girl's sake, but, as Corona-kun reasons, he would never have died if he never made contact with Mathilda.

Nishijima has worked as a writer and filmmaker since the 1990s before making his manga debut with the series Ōson Sensō in 2004. He won the Best Artist award at the 2004 Seiun Awards for his work on the manga Sekai no Owari no Mahōtsukai (The Witch at the End of the World). He is also active in the music industry under the name DJ Mahōtsukai. He is also working on an idol project titled "Mayowigo."

Source: Comic Natalie