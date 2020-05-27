My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Anime Dominates Anime Trending's Couple Polls

The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime has been dominating the Anime Trending community's weekly favorite couple polls this season. Earlier this month, the site's Twitter account revealed that seven out of the 10 top spots in week #4 were taken by couples from My Next Life as a Villainess , including the top spot which went to the Maria x Catarina pair.

Madlads, Here are your TOP 10 COUPLE-SHIPS for Week#4 of Spring 2020



According to the Twitter account, this exceptionally strong performance marks a first for the site's seven-year history: Catarina is the first character to get shipped with so many characters in the top 10. The previous record-holders were Futaro Uesugi from The Quintessential Quintuplets and Nariyuki Yuiga from We Never Learn: BOKUBEN .

Since then, My Next Life as a Villainess has continued to be a strong showing in the polls, with five pairs from the anime showing up in the latest poll released on May 21 (although the top spot went to Miyuki and Kaguya from the other fan favorite romantic comedy this season, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 ). My Next Life as a Villainess was also voted the top anime overall in the latest favorite anime poll, and Catarina was voted the top character in the most recent female character poll.

The anime adaptation of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novels premiered on April 4.

