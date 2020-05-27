Voice Actor Kouichi Yamadera Kicks Off 'Drinking With Boyfriend' Video Meme

In 2017, voice actor Kouichi Yamadera trended on Twitter when he made a popular meme: "On a date with my boyfriend." At the time, he posted a picture of himself on Twitter and wrote, "You can use this when you say 'On a date with my boyfriend.'" The tweet inspired various actors to post pictures of themselves with the same caption.

Earlier this month, Yamadera made a video version of the meme, which is now also making the rounds on Twitter. The meme has a bit of a twist inspired by the social distancing measures prompted by COVID-19. "You can use this when you say 'Having an online drink with my boyfriend whose sense of beauty is too high for someone staying at home.'"

Although the tweet hasn't inspired as many of derivations from other voice actors or Twitter users, it has picked up over 41,000 retweets and hundreds of amused comments from people impressed with how flamboyant Yamadera looks.

Kouichi Yamadera is also known as "the man with the seven-colored voice," and has played a wide variety of roles over many years. He is best known for his roles in Cowboy Bebop (as Spike Spiegel), Dragon Ball Super (as Beerus), and the current voice of Koichi Zenigata ( Lupin III ).

[Via Nijimen]