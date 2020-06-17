Voice Actress Yurina Hase Shares Her Experience With 'Casting Couch' at Sunrise

Voice actress Yurina Hase revealed in a livestream on Monday that she experienced a "casting couch" situation once for an anime that was produced at Sunrise . She said that she was asked to perform sexual favors, and when she was refused, she was notified the next day that she did not get the role. She said that this was her only experience with a casting couch as an anime voice actress.

Although the livestream was not archived where it was originally streamed on Showroom, fans have recorded the brief part where she discussed the casting couch. Before the livestream, Hase wrote on Twitter that she planned to "reveal how I really feel," and that she has "the resolve to end everything."

In the stream, she also gave advice to "watch out for the male voice actors." She said that the newcomer male actors tend to let the attention go to their heads, and immediately try to lay their hands on the female actors.

Hase, who formerly went by the name Yurika Ochiai , is best known for playing Konomi Yuzuhara from To Heart and Yukiho Hagiwara in the Idolmaster series. She received multiple death threats in 2009, causing her stress. She later resigned from her role in the The [email protected] series as Yukiho, and was replaced by Azumi Asakura . In 2014, she took a break from new voice acting roles.

Last year, the veteran voice actress Hiroko Konishi shared her #MeToo story, describing instances of sexual harassment and casting couches in her career.

[Via Otakomu]