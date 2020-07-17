Interest
Kanna Hashimoto Tops Fan Poll for Ideal Live-Action Actress to Play Nezuko

If Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were to get a live-action adaptation, who would you want to play Nezuko?

Polling website RankinClip posted the results of its "Which actress would you want to play Nezuko if Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were to get a live-action adaptation?" poll on Wednesday. Kanna Hashimoto, who has performed in a number of live-action film adaptations of manga, was the top-voted choice, followed by Suzu Hirose, who played Chihaya in the live-action Chihayafuru films. Mio Imada, who played Airi Maya in TBS' Boys Over Flowers live-action drama, was voted third.

The full results are as follows:

  1. Kanna Hashimoto (98 votes)
  2. Suzu Hirose (58 votes)
  3. Mio Imada (50 votes)
  4. Yurina Hirate (48 votes)
  5. Minami Hamabe (36 votes)
  6. Mana Ashida (29 votes)
  7. Miyu Honda (24 votes)
  8. Nana Seino (23 votes)
  9. Kaya Kiyohara, Haruna Kawaguchi (22 votes)
  10. Rinka Kumada (17 votes)
  11. Rio Suzuki, Hikaru Takahashi (13 votes)

Kanna Hashimoto performed as Ritsu in the Assassination Classroom live-action film, Kagura in Gintama, and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, among other roles.

Koyoharu Gotouge's manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.

Source: RankinClip

