Interest
Kanna Hashimoto Tops Fan Poll for Ideal Live-Action Actress to Play Nezuko
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Polling website RankinClip posted the results of its "Which actress would you want to play Nezuko if Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were to get a live-action adaptation?" poll on Wednesday. Kanna Hashimoto, who has performed in a number of live-action film adaptations of manga, was the top-voted choice, followed by Suzu Hirose, who played Chihaya in the live-action Chihayafuru films. Mio Imada, who played Airi Maya in TBS' Boys Over Flowers live-action drama, was voted third.
The full results are as follows:
- Kanna Hashimoto (98 votes)
- Suzu Hirose (58 votes)
- Mio Imada (50 votes)
- Yurina Hirate (48 votes)
- Minami Hamabe (36 votes)
- Mana Ashida (29 votes)
- Miyu Honda (24 votes)
- Nana Seino (23 votes)
- Kaya Kiyohara, Haruna Kawaguchi (22 votes)
- Rinka Kumada (17 votes)
- Rio Suzuki, Hikaru Takahashi (13 votes)
Kanna Hashimoto performed as Ritsu in the Assassination Classroom live-action film, Kagura in Gintama, and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, among other roles.
Koyoharu Gotouge's manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.
Source: RankinClip