Kanna Hashimoto Tops Fan Poll for Ideal Live-Action Actress to Play Nezuko

Ifwere to get a live-action adaptation, who would you want to play Nezuko?

Polling website RankinClip posted the results of its "Which actress would you want to play Nezuko if Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were to get a live-action adaptation?" poll on Wednesday. Kanna Hashimoto , who has performed in a number of live-action film adaptations of manga, was the top-voted choice, followed by Suzu Hirose , who played Chihaya in the live-action Chihayafuru films. Mio Imada , who played Airi Maya in TBS ' Boys Over Flowers live-action drama, was voted third.

The full results are as follows:

Kanna Hashimoto performed as Ritsu in the Assassination Classroom live-action film, Kagura in Gintama , and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War , among other roles.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.

Source: RankinClip