What If ThunderCats Was CG-Animated?

Ted Wolf 's Thundercats animated series was originally broadcast in the late 80s and introduced the viewers to Third Earth and its heroes Lion-O, Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, WilyKit and WilyKat (and Snarf). The 2D cartoon was animated by Pacific Animation Corporation , a studio founded after the fall of Topcraft ( The Hobbit, The Last Unicorn, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind ) that was later purchased by the Mouse to become Disney Animation Japan, which in turn shuttered in 2004.

Thundercats is one of only four productions animated by Pacific Animation Corporation but the show had a lasting impact on viewers. Unlike The Comic Strip , the alien cat warriors have seen multiple reboots, including a 2011 production by Studio 4°C and the currently airing Thundercats Roar on Cartoon Network . Both newer versions stayed with 2D animated format, but what if Thundercats went the 3DCG route?

Animator Mike Booth tried his hand at recreating the original opening sequence in Blender. Booth debuted his fan video on August 11 and its since been viewed over 100,000 times. He also uploaded a comparison video showing side-by-side cuts of the original OP and his version.





Fans have used the free Blender software to recreate the Dimensional Infinity Fortress depicted in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and the first opening sequence of Cardcaptor Sakura . Neon Genesis Evangelion Rebuild films' Studio Khara plans to switch completely to Blender after the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .