Elementary School Boy Creates Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Dimensional Infinity Fortress in Blender

An elementary schoolboy has modeled the Dimensional Infinity Fortress depicted in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with the 3DCG software Blender, according to a Twitter user who identifies as the child's parent. According to the Twitter user, who goes by the name of "Decopon," the child is almost entirely self-taught in using Blender through watching YouTube videos about the software.

Decopon wrote that their son wanted to draw art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba but found drawing the backgrounds difficult, and so used Blender instead. Decopon also posted previous artwork drawn by their son and costume designs they created for Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

Decopon's son apparently made their Blender debut last year, modeling an original character drawn by Decopon. The child was 10 years old at the time.

Decopon, who identifies as a current student at a private animation school in their Twitter bio, previously made headlines when they produced a high-quality fan animation of the Gorgon fight from Fate/Grand Order . It seems that incredible art runs in this family's veins.

