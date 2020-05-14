Interest
Elementary School Boy Creates Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Dimensional Infinity Fortress in Blender
posted on by Kim Morrissy
An elementary schoolboy has modeled the Dimensional Infinity Fortress depicted in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with the 3DCG software Blender, according to a Twitter user who identifies as the child's parent. According to the Twitter user, who goes by the name of "Decopon," the child is almost entirely self-taught in using Blender through watching YouTube videos about the software.
小学校休校中の息子がYouTubeのblender講座を見ながらほぼ独学で作った無限城です— DecoponMAGI (@XenoXss) May 13, 2020
鬼滅の絵を描きたいけど背景が大変なので3Dで作ろうと思ったとのことですが、むしろ背景の方が凄くなってしまったのでは… #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/W4eZfJftqs
Decopon wrote that their son wanted to draw art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba but found drawing the backgrounds difficult, and so used Blender instead. Decopon also posted previous artwork drawn by their son and costume designs they created for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
息子の描いたあつ森の鬼滅服です— DecoponMAGI (@XenoXss) May 13, 2020
作者IDからDL出来ますのでよかったらどーぞ!だそうです
鬼滅ホント好きなんですねーhttps://t.co/spMd0gh0Y0
Decopon's son apparently made their Blender debut last year, modeling an original character drawn by Decopon. The child was 10 years old at the time.
10歳の息子が私のオリキャラを3D化してくれるそうで、へーと思いながら二面図渡したら、マジでちゃんと作ってて驚きました— DecoponMAGI (@XenoXss) March 31, 2019
こちらの「ワニでもわかるゼロからのblender」https://t.co/c6R0uWEUna
を見ながら作ってるようですが、自分が10歳の頃にこれが出来たかと思うとなかなか…
すごい時代だ pic.twitter.com/XZKFOGltxu
Decopon, who identifies as a current student at a private animation school in their Twitter bio, previously made headlines when they produced a high-quality fan animation of the Gorgon fight from Fate/Grand Order. It seems that incredible art runs in this family's veins.
[Via Nijimen]