Disney Twisted-Wonderland Gets Animated Ads for Halloween Event

The Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game has released a series of animated ads for its ongoing "Scary Monster! ~Screaming halloween show~" event. Like the previous television commercials, the animation was produced by CloverWorks .

Three ads featuring narration by different characters from the game have been released on Aniplex 's YouTube channel, as follows: Cater & Grim, Jade & Grim, and Vil & Grim. Each ad has a 15-second or 30-second version.

The game launched in Japan in March. The first TV ad focused on the Heartslabyul Dormitory, inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland . The second ad featured The Lion King -inspired Savanaclaw Dorm, and the third ad highlighted the Octavinelle Dorm, which is inspired by The Little Mermaid . The fourth ad highlights the Scarabia Dorm, which is inspired by Aladdin .

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that will have rhythm game elements and battles.

[Via Nijimen]