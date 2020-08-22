3rd Disney Twisted-Wonderland Animated TV Ad Highlights Octavinelle Dorm

The Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game released its third animated television ad on Thursday. The ad highlights the Octavinelle Dorm, which is inspired by Disney's 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid . Atsushi Tamaru , who also voices Azul Ashengrotto in the game, narrated the ad.

Aniplex , which collaborated with Walt Disney Japan to produce the game, released 15 and 30-second versions of the ad on its YouTube channel. The ads are region-locked to Japan but the 30-second version is streaming on the official Twitter account.

30-second version:

The game launched in Japan in March. The first TV ad focused on the Heartslabyul Dormitory, inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland and the second ad featured The Lion King -inspired Savanaclaw Dorm.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that will have rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

Source: Comic Natalie