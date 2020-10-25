Gundam's Latest Face Masks Lets You Become Char or Zabi

Premium Bandai is selling new face masks inspired by Char and the Zabi family of Mobile Suit Gundam . Each mask has two different versions: The Char mask has a design based on either his Zaku or his personal mark, while the Zabi mask has a Gihren or Garma version.

The masks went up for order on Thursday, and are expected to ship in February. They will cost 1,650 yen (approximately US$15) each.

The Gundam franchise is keen on giving its fans the opportunity to cover up their faces in style. Patrons of the Gundam Cafe in Tokyo's Akihabara district get loaned face shields inspired by either Amuro or Char. They can even take home the face shields by paying 300 yen.

Toy development company SEEDS, which is a subsidiary of the Bandai Namco Group, also donated 10,000 sets of face shield masks to the Kikuna Memorial Hospital and the Tokyo Medical Association in May.

Source: Gundam.Info