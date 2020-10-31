Princess Syalis Enquires The Secrets To Quality Sleep in Sleepy Princess X FRANCE BED Collaboration

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle 's Princess Syalis embodies a struggle that is a great deal more universal than the anime's fantasy trappings might suggest, as evidenced by our Preview Guide of the show, where most of ANN's reviewers resonated deeply with the princess's quest to catch some quality Zs. As such, this November, Princess Syalis extends a helping hand towards those similarly insomniac among the show's viewers by interviewing experts at FRANCE BED about the blueprint to quality and fulfilling sleep. The interview is serialized in a program titled “Ask the Sleep Pro!” that debuts on the anime's website on November 20.

This interview program is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle anime and Japanese bed manufacturer FRANCE BED. The collaboration also spawned a 12-episode variety program titled “Extreme! Road to a Good Night's Sleep” featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the Demon King Twilight and Hiro Shimono as the Hero Akatsuki where they learn about sleep and compete to see which of them can improve their sleeping “ability” the most. The program is broadcast exclusively on AT-X at the end of each Sleepy Princess episode, but you catch previews of it on FuRyu's Anime Channel on YouTube :

Additionally, FRANCE BED is also planning to release special products to commemorate the collaboration. The products will be available at FRANCE BED's PR Studio in Akishima, Tokyo, in the near future.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is based on Kagiji Kumanomata 's manga of the same name and is currently streaming on Funimation at 1:00 PM ET on Mondays.

Source: Comic Natalie