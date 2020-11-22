Fruits Basket Real-Life Location Holds Christmas Campaign

Poster, AR photo campaign will run in Tokyo's Den-en-chōfu district from November 7 to December 25

The Den-en-chōfu district in Tokyo's Ōta Ward is the real-life inspiration for the locations depicted in the Fruits Basket anime. Fans are encouraged to drop by the area for its Christmas collaboration with the anime, which will run from November 7 to December 25. A cute poster depicting Tohru, Yuki, and Kyo in Santa hats will be displayed at Den-en-chōfu's shopping district, and visitors will also be able to use an AR app to take photos of the Fruits Basket characters.

The AR-compatible area is located at the Christmas tree inside the plaza of the Den-en-chōfu station. Visitors can use the Aruno AR app on their smartphone devices to read the QR code printed near the tree, which will make the characters show up.

The Fruits Basket anime, which premiered in April 2019, will adapt the entire story of Natsuki Takaya 's manga. The Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and continued on into the summer season. Fruits Basket the Final will premiere in 2021.