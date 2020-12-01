Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima to Draw Scene From NisiOisin Magical Girl Risuka Novel

Novel's 4th and final novel will ship on December 9

Monogatari author NisiOisin 's Shin Honkaku Mahō Shōjo Risuka series will be releasing its fourth and final volume on December 9. To commemorate the occasion, Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima will draw a scene from volume 1. More information will be released at a later date.

Mashima has previously contributed an end card illustration of Monogatari heroine Hitagi Senjougahara for episode 5 of the Bakemonogatari anime. He also contributed an illustration to commemorate the 100th chapter of the Bakemonogatari manga adaptation.

Last week, NisiOisin 's official Twitter account also revealed the cover illustration for the fourth volume, which was drawn by Kinu Nishimura ( Street Fighter III , CAPCOM vs. SNK ). The image is shown below:

The post also announced that the author has started an Instagram account.

The Shin Honkaku Mahō Shōjo Risuka series first began serialization in the literary magazine Faust . The first volume was published in 2004, and the series went on a 13-year hiatus after its third volume released in 2007. To promote the publication of the final novel, the first volume is being read aloud in a series of livestreams by different voice actors every installment.