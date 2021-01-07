Yuuki Kaji Voices Eren's Iconic Lines to Commemorate Attack on Titan Manga's Incoming Conclusion

Manga will end on April 9 after 11 years of serialization

The Attack on Titan manga is ending on April 9, giving Eren voice actor Yuuki Kaji the perfect opportunity to look back on the series. Kodansha is commemorating the incoming series conclusion with a special promotional video featuring voiced lines by Kaji. (Note that the video contains spoilers for the manga until this point.)

The video features some of Eren's iconic lines such as "I'll exterminate you!"

On Twitter, Kaji revealed that the lines in the PV were freshly recorded. He also commented: "The time has finally come. I feel like we've come full circle... I shivered with excitement."

The manga's 33rd volume will ship on Friday and the 34th and final volume will ship on June 9.

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 32nd volume on December 22.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7 and will run for 16 episodes.

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.

Sources: Shonen Magazine official website, Yuki Kaji's Twitter account via Nijimen