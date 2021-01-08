Laid-Back Camp Girls Return to Antarctica for A Place Further Than the Universe Collab

The two series initially 'swapped places' in April Fools 2019 collab

With the new season of Laid-Back Camp on air and A Place Further Than the Universe anime getting a rebroadcast in Japan, now's as good a time as any to bring back a collab between the two properties. The main characters in each show swap places in their respective key visuals, meaning that the Laid-Back Camp girls are shown hanging out in Antarctica, while the A Place Further Than the Universe girls camp out in Japan. The official Twitter accounts of both series posted the visuals on Thursday:

The crossover visuals were first unveiled on April Fool's Day in 2019.

The first anime based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp manga premiered in January 2018. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.

A Place Further Than the Universe premiered on Japanese TV in January 2018, and was streamed weekly on Crunchyroll . The story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, " A Place Further Than the Universe ." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.

[Via Otakomu]