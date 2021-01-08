Interest
Laid-Back Camp Girls Return to Antarctica for A Place Further Than the Universe Collab

posted on by Kim Morrissy
The two series initially 'swapped places' in April Fools 2019 collab

With the new season of Laid-Back Camp on air and A Place Further Than the Universe anime getting a rebroadcast in Japan, now's as good a time as any to bring back a collab between the two properties. The main characters in each show swap places in their respective key visuals, meaning that the Laid-Back Camp girls are shown hanging out in Antarctica, while the A Place Further Than the Universe girls camp out in Japan. The official Twitter accounts of both series posted the visuals on Thursday:

The crossover visuals were first unveiled on April Fool's Day in 2019.

The first anime based on Afro's Laid-Back Camp manga premiered in January 2018. The ROOM CAMP (Heya Camp) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.

A Place Further Than the Universe premiered on Japanese TV in January 2018, and was streamed weekly on Crunchyroll. The story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, "A Place Further Than the Universe." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.

