Interest
Laid-Back Camp Girls Return to Antarctica for A Place Further Than the Universe Collab
posted on by Kim Morrissy
With the new season of Laid-Back Camp on air and A Place Further Than the Universe anime getting a rebroadcast in Japan, now's as good a time as any to bring back a collab between the two properties. The main characters in each show swap places in their respective key visuals, meaning that the Laid-Back Camp girls are shown hanging out in Antarctica, while the A Place Further Than the Universe girls camp out in Japan. The official Twitter accounts of both series posted the visuals on Thursday:
先週テレビを見ていたら『宇宙よりも遠い場所』の再放送が!!— TVアニメ『ゆるキャン△』シリーズ公式 (@yurucamp_anime) January 7, 2021
また『よりもい』さんと同じクールでの放送☀
BS11では、本日どちらもお楽しみいただけますよ~✨
また南極行きたいな~‼#よりもい #yorimoi #ゆるキャン pic.twitter.com/W7jDqbywOb
再び青春が動き出したキマリたち🍮🐧🎥🎤👓— TVアニメ『宇宙よりも遠い場所』 (@yorimoi) January 7, 2021
久しぶりに山梨にキャンプに行ったら……
またあの子たちに出会ったようですよ⛺🛵🐾
BS11でご覧のみなさま、『宇宙よりも遠い場所』を見たら『ゆるキャン△ SEASON 2』にもお呼ばれしてください…ね。#ゆるキャン #yorimoi #よりもい pic.twitter.com/t7Uqai0UyO
The crossover visuals were first unveiled on April Fool's Day in 2019.
The first anime based on Afro's Laid-Back Camp manga premiered in January 2018. The ROOM CAMP (Heya Camp) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.
A Place Further Than the Universe premiered on Japanese TV in January 2018, and was streamed weekly on Crunchyroll. The story centers on high school girls going to the South Pole, "A Place Further Than the Universe." They struggle and grow together as they cope with extreme conditions.
