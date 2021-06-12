Vivisect Your Fears With This Life-Sized Pochita Plush From Chainsaw Man

The Devils of Chainsaw Man each embodies a fear derived from the collective consciousness of humans, and Pochita, despite his cuddly canine appearance, is the Chainsaw Devil: an existence that not only represents the fear of chainsaws, but strikes fear within the hearts of his fellow devils as well.

Now, with a little sacrifice (of money instead of blood), you too can get a Chainsaw Devil of your own to vivisect and consume the fears and anxieties that haunt you. Chainsaw Man 's official Twitter account recently announced the release of a life-sized Pochita plush based on his initial appearance at the beginning of the series.

The plush is equipped with a handle and a tail that resembles a chainsaw's pull cord, allowing it to be wielded like a normal chainsaw. It also comes in two variants: one with Pochita's tongue sticking out and the other with his mouth closed.

The plush will be available at arcade centers across Japan. For a full list of participating arcades, visit here.

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

Source: Otakomu