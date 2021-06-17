One Piece Teams Up With Los Angeles Streetwear Brand The Hundreds

Apparel collection launches on June 17

The One Piece anime is teaming up with the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand The Hundreds for an apparel collection. It will launch on June 17 on The Hundreds App and Online Shop, as well as The Hundreds flagship store at 501 N Fairfax in Los Angeles and in select authorized retailers in the United States and Canada.

The line will include graphic T-shirts, long sleeves, crewnecks, pullover hoodies, sweatpants, and hats as well as an array of collectible accessories including stickers, coffee mugs, pin sets, keychains, and post-it notes.

UNIQLO 's collaboration clothing line with One Piece launched in the United States on June.

Source: Press Release