Moving Furniture is a Cinch in the Future, According to This Anime Short

Art Corporation's promotional animated series about the future of moving house continues in 4th anime short

House-moving business Art Corporation released its fourth animated short video on Friday, which continues the tale of a possible future where people move house with the aid of new technology. According to this sci-fi portrayal, the future is bright indeed, as house movers can equip themselves with a special suit that can allow them to lift heavy furniture and boxes with ease.

The shorts tell the heartwarming story of a girl named Izumi, who meets a robot named A-bot who takes her on a trip to the future. Izumi is voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Akane from Psycho-Pass , Kuroneko from Oreimo ), while A-bot is voiced by Akira Ishida (Kaworu from Evangelion , Kikuhiko from Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ).

Like the previous three shorts, the anime was produced by Studio Bind ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) and ROLL2 . Takao Abo ( The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is the director for the newest episode, while Kazuya Aiura ( Assassins Pride ) directed the previous three shorts.

The prologue short, titled "Episode 00," was directed by Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday director, Napping Princess animation director and unit director) at Signal.MD . Tetsuya Wakabayashi from Sherpa Creative Partner is the creative director across every short so far, while Hori designed the characters.

Source: Moca-News