Moving Furniture is a Cinch in the Future, According to This Anime Short
posted on by Kim Morrissy
House-moving business Art Corporation released its fourth animated short video on Friday, which continues the tale of a possible future where people move house with the aid of new technology. According to this sci-fi portrayal, the future is bright indeed, as house movers can equip themselves with a special suit that can allow them to lift heavy furniture and boxes with ease.
The shorts tell the heartwarming story of a girl named Izumi, who meets a robot named A-bot who takes her on a trip to the future. Izumi is voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Akane from Psycho-Pass, Kuroneko from Oreimo), while A-bot is voiced by Akira Ishida (Kaworu from Evangelion, Kikuhiko from Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū).
Like the previous three shorts, the anime was produced by Studio Bind (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) and ROLL2. Takao Abo (The Rising of The Shield Hero) is the director for the newest episode, while Kazuya Aiura (Assassins Pride) directed the previous three shorts.
The prologue short, titled "Episode 00," was directed by Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday director, Napping Princess animation director and unit director) at Signal.MD. Tetsuya Wakabayashi from Sherpa Creative Partner is the creative director across every short so far, while Hori designed the characters.
Source: Moca-News