Art Corporation's Tale of the Future of Moving House Continues in 3rd Anime Short

House-moving business Art Corporation released its third animated short video on Sunday, which continues the tale of a possible future where people move house with the aid of new technology.

The shorts tell the heartwarming story of a girl named Izumi, who meets a robot named A-bot who takes her on a trip to the future. In this installment, A-bot shows Izumi what Art Corporation's office building looks like and introduces more nifty gadgets. In an amusing twist, one of gadgets turns out to just be a common mask, which A-bot says is very important to help prevent the spread of disease. These are very sage words indeed in the year 2020, but let's hope that the future isn't still under the thumb of a global pandemic.

Izumi is voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Akane from Psycho-Pass , Kuroneko from Oreimo ), while A-bot is voiced by Akira Ishida (Athrun from Gundam Seed , Kikuhiko from Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ).

Like the previous short, the anime was produced by Studio Bind and ROLL2. Kazuya Aiura ( Assassins Pride ) is credited as the director, and Tetsuya Wakabayashi from Sherpa Creative Partner is the creative director. The first short was produced by Signal.MD .

Not only does this short end with the words "To Be Continued," the episode hints at some kind of hidden connection between Izumi and A-bot. What will happen next in this sci-fi tale of moving house?

Source: Moca-News