Roxy Figure in Mushoku Tensei Episode 20 Gets Real-Life Official Version

In episode 20 of the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime, a hand-crafted figure of Roxy gets shown and commented upon extensively. It turns out that this originally amateur creation by Mushoku Tensei protagonist Rudeus is getting a real-life official version from Japanese figure maker Kotobukiya .

The figure, as shown in episode 20 Kotobukiya 's official figure

Kotobukiya announced the figure shortly after the TV debut of the episode on Sunday and later posted a video of the figure showing it from various angles.

Does this figure have the detachable clothing mechanism Rudeus included in his creation? The product page teases it in the description: "If it's a recreation of what's shown in the anime, then...?! Please confirm the truth for yourself with your own hands!"

The figure costs 18,700 yen (approximately US$164) and is expected to ship in May next year.

The second cour of the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series premiered on October 3. The first part of the anime premiered on January 10. Funimation streamed the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company describes the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

Source: Kotobukiya