Heritage's 2nd "Art of Anime and Everything Cool" Auction Starts This Friday

Heritage will hold its second Art of Anime and Everything Cool auction from December 10 to 13. The auction will feature more than 700 anime lots, including items from Akira , Dragon Ball Z , Sailor Moon , and Studio Ghibli films. As with the previous auction, lots from iconic examples of American animation and comics will be listed under the “Everything Cool” section.

The first Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction in June sold more than US$2.1 million overall. The sale boasted sell-through rates of 100% by value and 99.8% by lots sold. It included 928 lots and was the first auction held by a major U.S. auction house to focus on anime art materials.

The auction featured selections from the Glad Anime Museum Collection, created by photographer and film producer Mike Glad. His collection of over 300 pieces is the result of 33 years of work, and has been featured in museums around the world, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

