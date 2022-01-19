Final Fantasy VII Tifa Pornography Interrupts Italian Senate Meeting

Fan-made clip played uninterrupted in Zoom call for roughly 30 seconds before it was finally switched off

An Italian senate Zoom meeting was interrupted on Monday when a fan-made pornographic CGI video of the Final Fantasy VII character Tifa Lockhart hijacked the shared video feed. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook and on the Senato della Repubblica TV channel, which broadcasts live proceedings from the Italian government.

Kotaku reported that the pornographic clip played uninterrupted for roughly thirty seconds before it was finally switched off, and that the offending clip in its entirety has been removed from the VOD on Facebook.

According to reports from those at the scene, a hacker is suspected to have hijacked the feed. The prankster's identity remains unknown.

Source: Kotaku (Ethan Gach)