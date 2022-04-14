Ranking of Kings Voice Actors Give Touching Sendoff To Their Characters

Anime will hold retrospective event on July 10

To commemorate the conclusion of the Ranking of Kings anime, the voice cast gave a touching sendoff to their characters at AnimeJapan.

Minami Hinata (Bojji), Ayumu Murase (Kage), Yuuki Kaji (Daida), Rina Satou (Hiling), Takuya Eguchi (Domas), Daiki Yamashita (Hokuro), and Takahiro Sakurai (Despa) appeared on stage to look back on their time with the series. It culminated with each cast member being asked what they would say to their respective characters now that the series has concluded.

Distilling their memories into one phrase may have been difficult for the cast; all the cast members agreed that there was so much they wanted to say, but due to time constraints the cast was limited in how they could expand on their feeling. Nevertheless, they were able to find words of appreciation or comment on the growth they saw in their characters. Kaji and Yamashita's both expressed in concise terms how they saw Daida and Hokuro change throughout the series with Kaji wanting to “Restart Together” and Yamashita asking, non-threateningly, “Who is your King?”

While most of the cast members were only allowed a short amount of time to speak about their characters, Hinata and Murase had the chance to say some final words about their counterparts (Bojji and Kage). Hinata kept her message short with a “Thank You,” while Murase invoked Kage's actions from the final episode. It was a touching conclusion that captured the cute yet somewhat mature essence of Ranking of Kings .

Satō's call for more time to talk about the series will be granted in the form of another retrospective event on July 10. Fans that still want to spend time with the anime's lovable characters can look forward to seeing the cast reassemble with even more insights to share.