SPY×FAMILY Voice Actors Draw 4th Episode's Visual
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The voice actors of the SPY×FAMILY anime have been flexing their artistic skills by creatively reinterpreting episode 4's main visual, shown below:
The anime's official Twitter account posted the drawings by Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) on Saturday, shortly after the episode aired. Here's a closer look at their work:
／— 『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 (@spyfamily_anime) April 30, 2022
MISSION:4「名門校面接試験」
メインビジュアル公開⁉️
＼
ビジュアルはロイド役：#江口拓也 さん
描き下ろしです🔫🖍️
皆様、MISSION:4・特番をご視聴いただき
ありがとうございました‼️#SPY_FAMILY#スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/8o5qBoYsuk
Saori Hayami:
／— 『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 (@spyfamily_anime) April 30, 2022
MISSION:4「名門校面接試験」
メインビジュアル公開⁉️
＼
ビジュアルはヨル役：#早見沙織 さん
描き下ろしです🌹🖍️
皆様、MISSION:4・特番をご視聴いただき
ありがとうございました‼️#SPY_FAMILY#スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/8GQsd3fYYL
Atsumi Tanezaki:
／— 『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 (@spyfamily_anime) April 30, 2022
MISSION:4「名門校面接試験」
メインビジュアル公開⁉️
＼
ビジュアルはアーニャ役：#種﨑敦美 さん
描き下ろしです🥜🖍️
皆様、MISSION:4・特番をご視聴いただき
ありがとうございました‼️#SPY_FAMILY#スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/FGbXCZExml
As you can saw, the drawings aren't just straight redraws of the main visual, but an artistic interpretation based on the events and characters depicted in the episode. The Twitter account described every piece as "elegant," just as housemaster Henry Henderson would put it.
The anime premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub.
[Via Crunchyroll News]