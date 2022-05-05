SPY×FAMILY Voice Actors Draw 4th Episode's Visual

The voice actors of the SPY×FAMILY anime have been flexing their artistic skills by creatively reinterpreting episode 4's main visual, shown below:

The anime's official Twitter account posted the drawings by Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) on Saturday, shortly after the episode aired. Here's a closer look at their work:

As you can saw, the drawings aren't just straight redraws of the main visual, but an artistic interpretation based on the events and characters depicted in the episode. The Twitter account described every piece as "elegant," just as housemaster Henry Henderson would put it.

The anime premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub .

[Via Crunchyroll News]