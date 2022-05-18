'Shin Japan Heroes Universe' Project Unveils Amusement Attractions in Bandai Namco Stores

The Shin Japan Heroes Universe collaboration project between the Shin Godzilla , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), Shin Ultraman , and Shin Kamen Rider films announced the "Shin Japan Heroes Amusement World" mini-theme park space, which will open in three Bandai Namco stores in Japan this year for a limited time. The spaces will provide interactive attractions and games based on the four properties.

The "Operation Shin 765" attraction imagines a scenario in which Godzilla, Angels from Evangelion , a Kaiju from Ultraman , and Kamen Rider 's evil organization Shocker all appear at once to cause mayhem. Visitors are put in the shoes of a Global Unknown Event Keepers agent, and must complete missions in order to proceed.

Other attractions include a puzzle-solving activity and roulette-style mini-game based on Shin Ultraman , and Godzilla and Evangelion VR experiences.

The attractions will come to Yokohama's Bandai Namco Cross Store from July 7 to August 21, Osaka's Hep Five from September 3 to October 2, and Hakata's Bandai Namco Cross Store from October 12 to November 6. (The Hakata branch will not include the Godzilla and Evangelion VR attractions.)

Godzilla and Evangelion already inspired several collaborative efforts including art, a Universal Studios Japan "4D" attraction, figures, and a symphony concert.

In addition to co-writing and directing the Evangelion franchise , Hideaki Anno is the writer and co-director of the Shin Godzilla film, the writer of the upcoming Shin Ultraman film, and the director and writer of the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider film. Longtime collaborator and fellow Gainax co-founder Shinji Higuchi co-directed Shin Godzilla , and is also directing Shin Ultraman . Shin Ultraman will open on May 13, while Shin Kamen Rider will open in March 2023.

All the franchises have Anno's "Shin" prefix in their Japanese titles, which can mean many things, from "new" to "true." Anno has kept the meaning ambiguous in all titles.

Evangelion is Anno's most well-known work. It began with a landmark mecha anime series that aired in 1995, and most recently had its last installment with Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time last year. Godzilla is a long-running TOHO franchise starring the titular kaijū, or giant monster. Ultraman and Kamen Rider are both long-running tokusatsu ("special effects," but a colloquialism for shows starring costumed superheroes) franchises, the former by Tsuburaya Productions , and the latter by Toei (and created by manga creator Shotaro Ishinomori ).

Source: Shin Japan Heroes Amusement World website via Crunchyroll News